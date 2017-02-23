March scheduled Sunday in solidarity with Standing Rock

Community members will gather at Wilcox Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, then march to Lynnwood City Hall in solidarity with Standing Rock protesters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The pipeline is currently planned to run through sacred Sioux ground and under the river that feeds the tribe’s only source of clean water, which is concerning to tribe members. To read about protests in North Dakota from our online news partner The Seattle Times, click here.

Sunday’s march in support of the movement comes as protesters in North Dakota have been ordered to leave.

March organizer and Living Interfaith Church minister Steven Greenebaum emphasizes that Sunday’s event is to be peaceful and supportive.

“Our intent is to gather to show our support as well as help raise a fuller awareness of what is happening,” Greenebaum said. “There is enough anger in the nation right now. Our gathering and march will be peaceful, non-violent and lawful.”

After arriving at Lynnwood City Hall, Councilmember Ruth Ross will receive a letter from marchers asking the city to make a proclamation in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The letter will also ask the city to evaluate their bank and switch if it’s a bank that provides loans to the Dakota Access Pipeline project, like Seattle did earlier this month.

All are welcome to attend. Greenebaum said marchers can bring posters with positive messages of support.

“Hate speak is not appropriate,” he said.

Anyone with questions about the march can reach Greenebaum at RevInterfaith@gmail.com.