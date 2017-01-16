Martha Lake Elementary helps keep neighbors safe with night lights

1 of 4

Students at Martha Lake Elementary School helped make more than 450 of their neighbors a little safer with a night light drive to help prevent falls among senior citizens.

While students were anticipating doing a drive in early January, they did not initially plan to do night lights. In previous years, the school’s PTA organized a teddy bear drive in partnership with Fire District 1 so firefighters would have stuffed animals to comfort children as fire and medic crews helped them.

However, last year’s drive raised more than 1,000 teddy bears–and according to Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, they still have more than enough teddy bears to go around.

So Hynes spoke to Community Resource Specialist Kristen Thortenson and they came up with another good idea: Shine-A-Light, a night light drive to help prevent falls among local seniors.

“Placing a night light in your bedroom, bathroom and hallway can help you see where you’re going and avoid tripping over objects,” said Thorstenson, who works with falls patients.

Firefighters help falls patients much more frequently than children, Hynes said.

“Falls are a major threat to health and independence of older adults. Our firefighters see about 2,000 falls patients each year,” Hynes said.

Students at Martha Lake Elementary School raised 466 night lights during the drive that ran from Jan. 3-13. Each light is accompanied by a drawing or note from the student that donated it.

Fire District 1 crews picked up the lights on Friday, Jan. 13.

Martha Lake Elementary PTA Treasurer Jacquie Crane said the drive coincides with the school’s mantra for the year. Martha Lake kids are “respectful, responsible and safe.”

“And now, we’re helping keep our neighbors safe,” Crane said.

The drive was a competition among the classes to raise the most night lights. Karen Whalen’s fifth grade class took first place with 99 lights. Chris Lambert’s fourth grade class took second place with 62 lights.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate