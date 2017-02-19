Mat Classic state wresting: Meadowdale’s Ball takes second

Each year, high school wrestlers from around the state come to the Tacoma Dome full of high hopes and often go home with shattered dreams and plans for “next year.” Mat Classic XXIX was one of the years for Meadowdale. The Mavs’ Liam Ball advanced to the finals only to finish in second by one point.

Ball dominated three opponents to earn his spot in the championship at 182 lbs. Ball, a senior, faced J.J. Dixon, a junior from Lincoln, in the finals. The first two rounds ended with the score knotted at zero. Ball had his choice and started the 3rd period in the down position. With just over a minute left in the bout, Ball scored a reversal and was awarded a penalty point to take a 3-0 lead. With 37 seconds on the clock, Dixon scored a reversal followed by a two-point near fall to take a 4-3 lead with under 30 seconds left. The final seconds were full of action but Ball was unable to score.

Meadowdale finished 23rd in team standings out of 59 3A schools.

— By Mike Cooper

Prep Wrestling: Meadowdale, Lynnwood at WIAA Mat Classic XXIX, Feb. 17-18

3A Team scores (top five and Meadowdale, Lynnwood results)

1. Bonney Lake 137

2. Kelso 134

3. Kamiakin 128.5

4. North Central 112

5. Yelm 105

23. Meadowdale 21