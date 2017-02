Meadowdale High School’s Liam Ball made it to the 182-lb semifinals Saturday morning at Mat Classic XXIX in the Tacoma Dome.

Ball will face Yelm’s Derrick Platt. Platt was Region 2 runner up and is ranked 7th in state by Washington Wrestling Report.

The Mavs are tied for 25th place with 10 out of 59 3A schools.

Everyone advancing to Saturday will place in the top eight in state.

Lynnwood High School’s Leul Wolde, wrestling at 126 lbs, lost his matches on Friday so did not advance to Saturday.