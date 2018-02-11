Mavericks drop district playoff game at Marysville-Pilchuck

1 of 6

Two weeks ago, the Meadowdale Mavericks boys basketball team traveled to Marysville-Pilchuck for a regular-season Wesco 3A game. The Tomakawks dominated the Mavs in that game, winning it 75-36. Meadowdale made a return trip to Marysville on Saturday night for a rematch with Pilchuck in the first round of the District 1 3A tournament, and the Mavs gave the home team all they could handle before finally losing 52-44.

The Mavericks trailed by just three at the half, 22-19, thanks to a game plan that saw them effectively slow down the tempo of the game, utilizing as much time on the shot clock with each possession in order to neutralize the Tomahawks’ high-speed transition game.

Marysville-Pilchuck extended its lead in the third quarter to 11, but Meadowdale wasn’t finished. As time expired in the quarter, Justin Chambers hit a 3-pointer to pull the Mavs within six going into the fourth.

That momentum carried over to the final quarter, when Meadowdale fought to keep the lead right around five for much of the period. A series of late scores closed the gap to a one-possession game, with the Mavs trailing by just three, 47-44, with 41.4 seconds remaining in the game.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, that would be as close as they would get. The Tomahawks held on and defeated Meadowdale, 52-44.

Meadowdale was paced by Justin Chambers, who had a game-high 23 on the night.

Meadowdale will now travel to Ferndale on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in a loser-out, second-round game that will start at 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Marysville Pilchuck

Meadowdale 12 07 10 15 —44

M-P 10 12 13 17 —52

Meadowdale scoring: Justin Chambers 23, Will Schafer 6, Daniel Barhoum 6, Colton Walsh 5, Mason Harvey 2, Drew Harvey 2

Marysville-Pilchuck scoring: Raequan Battle 22, Luke Dobler 11, Josiah Gould 9, Kobe Bauman 6, Aaron Kalab 6

Records: Meadowdale 11-11 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 17-4 overall

Meadowdale’s next game: versus the Ferndale Golden Eagles Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. at Ferndale High School

Marysville-Pilchuck’s next game: versus the Arlington Eagles Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. at Jackson High School

–Story and photos by Scott Williams