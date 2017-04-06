Mayor Smith’s community moments: City finances in good shape

I am pleased to announce that the 2017-2018 adopted budget is now available on our City’s website. For the first time in many years, our Finance Department has created a “Budget Book” which compiles all the City’s funds and budget information in a format that is accessible to the public. The City has also submitted our 2017-2018 budget book to the Government Finance Officers Association in the hopes of being awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. The full 2017-2018 Budget Book can be viewed at: http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/Budget-and-Finance/Biennial-Budget.htm.
In this budget book, you’ll discover the results of Budgeting for Outcomes, the new method used to develop our two-year budget. This budget, along with the work we’ve done through efficiency studies, reorganizations and process improvements will allow us to better navigate through changing conditions and seize new opportunities to advance Lynnwood as a great place to live, work, do business, go to school, shop and play.
I am so proud of the work that our city staff, directors and councilmembers put into creating this budget and the work they continue to do to ensure that our city services and programs are delivered in a way that is responsive to our residents, conscious of our precious resources, and achieves our Community Vision.
Over the past few years, we have had several major development projects occur in our City. These projects bring revenues from construction fees and sales tax, and we save it in a special Economic Development Infrastructure Fund (EDIF) which will be used to finance public infrastructure and public facilities as we prepare for City Center development and Light Rail in 2023. The balance of this fund will be approximately $6.3 million at the end of the 2017-2018 biennium.
Our City is starting off this two-year budget with a strong foundation. I am pleased to report that the City’s 2015-2016 General Fund expenditures came in under budget, and revenues were slightly over budget. This allowed the City to begin the 2017 budget year with $10.1 million in the General Fund carried forward from 2016. And for an added bonus, we just received word that sales tax revenues from 2016 were 9.5 percent higher than sales tax revenues in 2015!
Our City’s adopted 2017-2018 budget includes a healthy General Fund reserve of $11.7 million at the end of the biennium. Lynnwood’s economy is strong and I will continue to work with our city department directors, councilmembers and community members to ensure Lynnwood’s prosperity now and into the future.
Sincerely,
Nicola Smith, Mayor of Lynnwood
I’m curious as to how we went from 6 million in the hole because the rainy day fund was raided to a “balance the budget” more do not look behind the curtain promises?
Great Question Marylou, I do know it’s common practice for funds to get shifted around but I don’t know the current status the“rainy day” fund. It’s not because of any hidden agenda but because understanding a budget is complex and as I citizen I have not taken the time to look into every detail. I do know that the cities are not on a fix income because most of it’s money comes from sales tax and you can only predict how much money people will spend. The opposite can be said about how much cities will spend because a lot of the cost comes from fire and polices services and you can only predict how much crime and fires will occur. Having a budget based on the volatility of sales taxes makes the practice of shifting funds common. The question you pose is going to be a great opportunity for me to learn more about my government, thank you for being a involved citizen.
I got involved after the Mayor tried to appoint a City Manager (because she has no clue on how to budget) AFTER LYNNWOOD CITIZENS VOTED NO TO A CITY MANAGER. She almost got away with it.
For whatever reason it was, it’s great you got involved. As public as a forum this maybe the reality is out of town of over 35,000 residents, maybe a few hundred will read these comments. I am a huge advocate for Lynnwoodtoday for everyone to read and I appreciate your engagement even if I oppose your opinions. I am unaware of this ballot that you speak of and I would like to look it up. As much as I prioritize being an engaged citizen it is difficult for me to find the time. I really do look forward to answering your budget question but it is going to take me a few days to research and answer.
Kudos to Mayor Smith for getting Lynnwood “back in the black.” She has done a great job, including the hiring an award winning finance director who has helped put Lynnwood’s finances back together. In the recent past, Lynnwood had a debt of nearly 18 Million dollars. Now, through her leadership and sound decisions by the last couple of city councils, the ship has been righted. I don’t understand why a vocal handful want to criticize her? Very curious. Everyone who has actually worked with Mayor Nicola Smith likes her, respects her and recognizes her dedication and transparency. Her staff and the workers at the city of Lynnwood seem to love her. Additionally, almost all of the local elected officials support her re-election. So to me, her record speaks for itself.