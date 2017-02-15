Mayor Smith’s community moments: Coming together after disaster

Lynnwood Today introduces a new column by Mayor Nicola Smith.

On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 25, a devastating fire occurred in the Scriber Lake area of Lynnwood. The fire started at the construction site of the Reserve at Scriber Lake, a 296-unit senior living complex slated to open later this year. Unfortunately, by the time the first crews arrived on scene, flames had engulfed the structure. The only thing our fire fighters could do was to contain the flames to the construction site and protect the neighboring buildings.

In total, 65 fire and police units from throughout Snohomish County and King County joined in our efforts. Your Lynnwood Police Officers went door-to-door evacuating the adjacent apartment buildings and helped to establish a safe perimeter. All throughout the night, your firefighters battled the blaze. Public Works crews also responded that night to help address water flow issues and they refueled the engines and ladder trucks. Snohomish County PUD was on scene to turn off power lines that were dangerously close to the fire. We also received assistance from the Red Cross, Community Transit, Northwest Church and Support Seven — each of these organizations provided support to those displaced from nearby apartments.

I am so incredibly proud of, and grateful for, our first responders and their tremendous efforts that evening and into the next several days. The fire may be out, but recovery efforts continue. Our first responders and our community members that were displaced from their homes have received an outpouring of support. In addition to the Red Cross, we’ve had churches, businesses, our online ‘buy-nothing’ community and even school kids from Seattle collect donations to help support those most in need. We’ve already begun to work with the site developer to encourage them to rebuild the Reserve in Lynnwood.

I want to say thank you to our first responders, thank you to the agencies that sent us resources that evening, and thank you to our community members that have stepped up and asked, “how can I help?” It is all of us working together that make Lynnwood a community that we can all be proud to call home!

Nicola Smith, Mayor of Lynnwood