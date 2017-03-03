Mayor Smith’s community moments: A different approach to public safety

1 of 2

Albert Einstein said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Lynnwood has gone through a metamorphosis, spanning several decades. What used to be a sleepy little suburb of Seattle is now a city bustling with commerce, culture and activity. While most of these changes have been positive, the demands on our public safety officials have also changed. In order to continue to keep our community a safe and welcoming environment, our first responders need to use new techniques and skills.

This past Monday, Lynnwood Police Sergeant Cole Langdon was presented with an Innovative Program Award from the Verdant Health Commission for his work with the Community Health and Safety Section. Sgt. Langdon’s work is focused on leveraging community partnerships and using creative problem-solving techniques to tackle criminal activity and also support our community’s vulnerable members. We know that the answer to homelessness, drug addiction and neighborhood blight is not more arrests and punishment. A proactive strategy is showing great results in our community.

Our Lynnwood Fire Department leadership structure has also changed to better address the growing demands on our firefighters and paramedics. Just recently, we implemented a new Duty Battalion Chief position. The Duty Battalion Chiefs will work directly with the crews to provide leadership and ultimately increase the safety of our first responders. We had the great honor of promoting four very deserving fire professionals, Jason Turner, Mike Hudson, Jason Blachy, and Mike Vanderpoel, to this important role. The new Battalion Chief position also allowed us to promote four new Captains. Your new Captains are Marc Duvall, Joseph Nicolas, Keith Sessions, and Neil Young.

Your Police and Fire Departments are changing the way they do business to better meet the growing demands of our city. I am so incredibly proud of the men and women of the Lynnwood Police and Fire Departments. They are highly skilled and professional, and they bring their best to work with them day-in and day-out to serve and protect our community.

Sincerely,

Nicola Smith, Mayor of Lynnwood