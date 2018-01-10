Meadowdale Arts & Music Booster Organization annual auction, show set for Feb. 2

You are invited to take a “Hawaiian Escape” from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 at Meadowdale Arts & Music Booster Organization’s fourth annual auction and variety show at the Holy Rosary Parish, 630 7th Ave. N. in Edmonds.

Meadowdale High School students will provide live music and performances while you enjoy a luau-inspired dinner at this year’s event, which features silent, live and dessert auctions and raffle tickets for themed baskets. Wine and beer will be available for purchase (cash is encouraged for the dessert auction and beverage bar).

All funds raised will go to the general fund for the arts and music, to be used for repairing and purchasing equipment; paying for student competitions and workshop fees; buying scripts and production rights; and providing student financial aid. Event sponsors include Milliman, Inc., Pacific Flower Shippers and Georgina Philippson.

The evening’s entertainment includes:

The Meadowdale High School Improv Team

The Meadowdale Players Drama Club, The Meadowdale Players

Performances from the Meadowdale High School Choir

Performances from the Meadowdale High School Jazz Band

Performances from the Meadowdale High School Orchestra

Original photography and artwork by Meadowdale High School students on display

General admission tickets are available for $25, or upgrade your experience with a premium reserved table with seating for eight and a bottle of sparkling wine for $250. Tickets are available online now at www.auctria.com/auction/mamboauction.