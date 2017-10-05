Meadowdale girls and boys basketball feeder program tryouts Sunday, Oct. 8

The Meadowdale Maverick Boys and Girls Basketball Feeder Programs, open to students in 5th through 8th grade living in the Meadowdale High School service area, will have tryouts on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Meadowdale Basketball Program is designed to give young players who will be attending Meadowdale High School the opportunity to play together and develop through the program’s system. This is a competitive program for 5th through 8th grade teams. Each team will participate in the Wesco Youth Basketball League and play in several tournaments.

Tryouts for girls will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Registration will take place from 11-11:30 a.m.)

Registration forms and additional information are available at the girls feeder program’s website: sites.google.com/site/ladymavsfeeder/home.

Boys Tryout times are as follows:

8th Grade: 4:30-6:15 p.m.

7th Grade: 3-4:30 p.m.

6th Grade: 4:30-6:15 p.m.

5th Grade: 3-4:30 p.m.

Please arrive early to register. You may also register at www.meadowdalehoops.com.

For more information about the boys program, contact Vicki Nelson by emailing vickinelson@comcast.net or calling 206-730-7558.

There is no cost for tryouts. Scholarships are available to help with player fees.