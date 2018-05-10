Meadowdale High School sponsoring electronics recycling fundraiser May 12

Did you know that none of the Snohomish County dumps accept unwanted electronics for recycling? If you have old electronics like computers, laptops, e-readers, or even larger appliances like refrigerators, washer/dryers, etc., bring them to the Meadowdale High School recycling event from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12 in the high school parking lot.

This is a donation-driven fundraiser so it’s a win-win-win. Clean out your home, protect the environment, and raise money for the music and arts at MHS!

There is no cost to recycle your electronics, but all donations are gratefully accepted, as this is how Meadowdale earns money from hosting the event.

You can find a complete list of what can be recycled at http://1greenplanet.com/recycle.htm. Meadowdale High School is located at 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.