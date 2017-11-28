Meadowdale HS to host 10th annual Empty Bowls Soup Dinner Thursday

This Thursday, Nov. 30 at Meadowdale High School, community members are invited to come together for the school’s 10th annual Empty Bowls Soup Dinner. The dinner will be held in the Great Hall from 5-7 p.m. The public is welcome.

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to fight hunger. The basic premise is simple: use creativity to fight hunger locally. Ceramic bowls are painted by students, staff and community members. This year, over 30 students volunteered their time and efforts.

After two weeks of daily painting parties, painters and other guests are invited to the Empty Bowls Dinner, a simple meal of soup and bread. The bowls and the simple dinner serve as a reminder that there are many in our very community who are in need of our compassion.

Painted bowls are for sale at the dinner for $20 each, or guests can purchase paper bowls for $5, or $4 with a can of soup for the Lynnwood Food Bank. Meadowdale High School is proud to have hosted Empty Bowls since 2007. All money raised from the event this year support the efforts of Washington Kids in Transition.

According to their website, “Washington Kids in Transition is a volunteer organization committed to providing basic needs to homeless children residing in Washington State, including food, emergency closets, motel vouchers, transportation vouchers. There are over 600 children in the Edmonds School District that are considered homeless. These children may live in shelters, tents, cars, transitional housing or other temporary housing.”