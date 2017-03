The Meadowdale High School Sports Booster Club will be holding its annual auction on Saturday March 25, 5:30-11 p.m. at the Edmonds Yacht Club. This year’s theme is “Be a Fan.” Come dressed in your favorite team jersey.

The fundraiser supports Maverick athletes and the various sports in which they participate. Tickets can be purchased and additional information can be found at https://sportsboosters.schoolauction.net/mavs2017.