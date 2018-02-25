Meadowdale HS Sports Boosters Club auction set for March 3

Put on your favorite Mav Gear and cheer the night away for Meadowdale athletes at the Sports Boosters Club Tailgate Auction Saturday, March 3rd from 6-10 p.m. at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way.

Enjoy tailgate-themed appetizers at this year’s event. Bid on baskets, services and experiences at both the silent auction tables and during the live auction. And bid on the dessert of your choice at the dessert dash. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase.

All funds raised by this annual event will be put into the general fund for all the 19 Meadowdale sports teams. Here are some examples of how the auction has benefited MHS student athletes:

– Pay-to-play scholarships for student athletes

– Protective floor mats for cheer to practice and perform stunts and routines

– Portable end zone camera for the football team to record team practices and games

– Weight room upgrades, purchase of new dumb bells, weight racks, and kettle bells

– Baseball pitching machine

– New wrestling team overhead lighting

Tickets are $50 per person. Click here to buy yours.