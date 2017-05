Meadowdale, Lynnwood athletes to compete for WIAA state titles

It’s high school spring sports championship week and fans can find Meadowdale and Lynnwood student athletes competing for WIAA state titles all over Washington State. Here’s the rundown of Mavericks and Royals vying for state championships this week.

WIAA 3A State Boys Golf Championship

Tuesday, May 23 – Wednesday, May 24

Columbia Point Golf Course, Richland

Evan Olsen (Meadowdale) tees off on Tuesday at 10:18 a.m.

Olsen will play on Wednesday if he makes the cut of top 40 (plus ties) from Tuesday

WIAA 3A State Girls Golf Championship

Tuesday, May 23 – Wednesday, May 24

Canyon Lakes Golf Course, Kennewick

Abby Douglas (Lynnwood) tees off on Tuesday at 10:21 a.m.

Douglas will play on Wednesday if she makes the cut of top 40 (plus ties) from Tuesday

WIAA 3A State Track & Field Championships

Thursday, May 25 – Saturday, May 27

Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma

Charlotte Johns (Meadowdale) in girls’ discus / Thursday at 3:05 p.m.

Rita Sakharov (Lynnwood) in girls’ 100 meter hurdles / prelims Thursday at 3:30 p.m.; finals Friday at 5 p.m

Elijah Edwards, Jerry Pham (Lynnwood) in boys’ 110 meter hurdles / prelims Thursday at 4 p.m.; finals Friday at 4:45 p.m.

Malia Pivec (Lynnwood) in girls’ 1600 meter run / Thursday at 5:05 p.m.

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood) in boys’ javelin / Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood) in boys’ long jump / Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Jacob Laban (Lynnwood) in boys’ shot put / Friday at 10:10 a.m.

Rita Sakharov (Lynnwood) in girls’ 100 meter dash / prelims Friday at 11:30 a.m.; finals Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Rita Sakharov (Lynnwood) in girls’ 300 meter hurdles / prelims Friday at 1:25 p.m.; finals Saturday at 12 noon

Emily Smatlak (Lynnwood) in girls’ javelin / Friday at 1:40 p.m.

Jerry Pham, Tyler Dao, Alex Nguyen, Devin Boss, Henry Shaw, Dakota Bunger, (Lynnwood) in boys’ 4×100 meter relay / prelims Friday at 2:30 p.m.; finals Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Devin Boss (Lynnwood) in boys’ 200 meter dash / prelims Friday at 5:15 p.m.; finals Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Harris Cutuk (Lynnwood) in boys’ discus / Saturday at 10:35 a.m.

Raymond Free (Meadowdale) in boys’ triple jump / Saturday at 10:40 a.m.

Malia PIvec (Lynnwood) in girls’ 3200 meter run / Saturday at 3:10 p.m.

WIAA 3A State Softball Championships

Friday, May 26 – Saturday, May 27

Regional Athletic Complex, Lacey

Meadowdale Mavericks begin play in round of 16 on Friday at 12 noon

Mavericks are guaranteed at least two games on Friday – could play three; will need at least one win on Friday to continue in tournament on Saturday

For 3A softball bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Brackets/T1319.pdf

–By Doug Petrowski