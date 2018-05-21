Meadowdale, Lynnwood high school students of the month

Lynnwood High

Student’s name: Katie Glasser

Mother’s name: Staci Glasser

Father’s name: Rob Glasser

GPA: 3.67

Clubs & Activities: Drama, school musical, news editor for the Royal Gazette, tech design for Royal Act Theater productions, link crew, helping organize a voter registration event with Washington’s League of Women Voters.

Athletics: JV soccer (10th grade) club volleyball (9th grade)

Honors: Honor Roll

Awards: AP Scholar award

Community Service: ASL Honors Society event to raise money for a summer camp for deaf children – as a freshman.

Current Employment: Columbia Athletic Club lifeguard and program employee

Future Educational Goals: To attend Sarah Lawrence College for my bachelor’s degree

Future Career Goals: I’m still undecided but major interests of mine are acting, writing, and politics. I hope to find a career that involves some combination of these.

Anything else we should know? Come see me and the rest of Lynnwood’s very talented drama kids in our production of The Three Musketeers on June 7-9.

Student’s name: Brooke Thompson

Mother’s name: Carol Thompson

Father’s name: Kirk Thompson

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: I have participated in varsity and competitive cheerleading for the past three years, where I was Head Captain during the 2017-2018 season. I also am Features Editor on the school newspaper staff and a Fashion Ambassador for Nordstrom.

Athletics: My cheerleading squad has competed at the State Championships the past three years. I have practice multiple times a week, and cheer at football, basketball, wrestling, and assemblies.

Honors: I have taken and am currently taking many Honors and AP Classes. Some of these courses include AP US History, AP Calculus AB and BC, AP Literature and Composition, AP Environmental Science, and Advanced Journalism. As well as these classes, I’ve also gained many college credits through Edmonds Community College.

Future Educational Goals: I will be attending Boise State University in the fall, and plan to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in marketing or advertising.

Meadowdale High

Student Name: Will Schafer

Mother’s name: Mary Jo Schafer

Father’s name: Scott Schafer

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Link, Hi-Q, Chess Club

Athletics: Football, basketball and baseball all four years

Honors: Athlete of the Month, October, 2017; King5TV Athlete of the Week, November 2016; and Homecoming Royalty in 2017.

Awards: All-Wesco football, 2016-17; All-Wesco baseball, 2016; STEM Student of the Month, October 2016

Community Service: Tutoring, volunteering with local Boy Scouts troop

Future Educational Goals: To attend California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, to study mechanical engineering.

Future Career Goals: To be a mechanical engineer for a company and make machines work more efficiently and more effectively.

Student Name: Matthew Vo

Mother’s name: Hop Vo

Father’s name: Cuong Vo

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: National Honors Society, president; Jazz Band 1 guitarist,

Vocal Jazz 1 guitarist, Wind Ensemble/Pep Band bassist

Honors: Washington All-State Jazz Band Guitarist 2018; All-Northwest Jazz Choir Guitarist 2018; Music Student of the Month Sept of 2017

Awards: Bronze Presidential Service Award in 2016-17; Gold Presidential Service Award 2017-18; various solo awards at different music festivals for Jazz Band/Vocal Jazz

Community Service: Over 400 Hours of Service – Swedish-Edmonds Hospital; Organizing Music/Helping Jazz II on occasion; Church VBS; Sno-Isle Library; Peer-Led Tutoring at Meadowdale High

Significant School Project: I’m not sure if this counts as a school project, but one significant thing that I’ve worked on at the beginning of this year was working with Ms. Nakata and the Math department to get more students into the peer-led Hazel Miller tutoring through a series of methods. (The project was inspired by my time in National Honors Society.)

Future Educational Goals: I hope to continue in maintaining my grades while simultaneously doing many other activities that bring passion to my life.

Future Career Goals: My career goal is to become a Pediatric Doctor, potentially specializing in pulmonology.