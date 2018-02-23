Meadowdale MS students present Black History Month ‘living museum’

1 of 9

Students at Meadowdale Middle School took over the school’s library on Thursday for a special living museum presentation celebrating Black History Month.

The displays and performances honoring African American history and heritage were all created by the students.

“We wanted to create an environment where students have a voice,” said student Aimee Cusimano.

Displays included a legacy of African Americans in sports and a history of activism. A group of students explained the history of the n-word. Artwork honoring historical figures, including Martin Luther King, Jr., Frederick Douglass and Mae C. Jemison, decorated one wall with artists on-hand to explain their subjects’ accomplishments.

During the living museum performances, students read “The Rock Cries Out to Us Today” and an excerpt from I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, both by Maya Angelou, and “The Slave Auction” by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper. Then, a group showed their stuff as they progressed through the history of hip hop dance moves. The performances ended with a group singing “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. All performers joined for a curtain call.

“We want to keep celebrating Black History Month over and over and over at MMS,” said student Tori Bragalone.

The event is expected to be re-created during Meadowdale Community Night on Wednesday, March 28.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate