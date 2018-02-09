Meadowdale neighborhood residents invited to open house discussing 168th Street Feb. 13

Do you live or work in the Meadowdale Neighborhood or have kids that attend Beverly Elementary, Meadowdale Elementary, Meadowdale Middle or Meadowdale High School?

Parents and students are invited to an open house event from 5:30-7:30pm on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Meadowdale Middle School, located at 6500 168th St. S.W.

The City of Lynnwood is studying the 168th Street Southwest corridor (between 44th Avenue West and the Meadowdale Playfields) and exploring options to improve safety and comfort for all modes of travel, especially walking and bicycling. At the open house, city staff will share the results of the project’s initial outreach and early options for corridor changes and safety improvements. Community members, residents, business owners, and school users are invited to learn more about the options and provide feedback on a preferred option.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/events/ 1004667029705674/.

For More Information, contact Ngan Ha Yang at nyang@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5209.

For more project information, visit http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/ City-Services/Engineering- Services/Public-Projects-and- Programs/PedestrianBicycle/ 168th-St-SW-Corridor-Safety— Non-Motorized-Access- Improvements.htm.