Meadowdale Playfields construction nears completion

Construction is nearing completion on the Meadowdale Playfields project.

Most construction work is finished, but crews are finishing up landscaping and asphalt path improvements. Crews have been slowed down by rainy weather in January.

The City of Lynnwood provided the following update on Tuesday:

Construction crews have completed the turf installation, safety fencing and most the restoration work on all five sports fields. Crews continue to work on the landscaping and asphalt pathway improvements, although Inclement weather continues to postpone progress. The contractors will continue to move forward with the pathway installation as weather allows.

Construction crews will continue to demobilize from the site and free up additional parking for patrons and school drop off zones.

Although the construction zone will be closed to the public several areas of the park will remain open during construction including the northeast portion of the park and several features including restrooms, playground, picnic area and portions of the perimeter walkway.

For additional project information, visit the project page at: http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/City-Services/Engineering-Services/Public-Projects-and-Programs/City-Buildings-and-Facilities-Projects/Meadowdale-Playfields-Renovation.htm.