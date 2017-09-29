Meadowdale Playfields project construction continues on schedule

1 of 2

The City of Lynnwood shared an updated on the Meadowdale Playfields Renovation this week.

The project continues to move ahead as the contractor staff took advantage of the nice weather from earlier in the week. Crews have installed the collector pipe and catch basins on soccer/multipurpose fields 1 and 2. Base course aggregate material is being imported to the multipurpose fields and will shift to the softball fields as time allows.

“The Playfields have really started to take shape as fencing and concrete work has now hit full speed, with work taking place in fields 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 simultaneously,” the project update said. “During October expect to see work on landscaping, irrigation and the asphalt pathway circling the fields. The project timeline has a completion date of mid to late December.”

Although the construction zone is closed to the public, several areas of the park will remain open during construction. This includes the northeast portion of the park, restrooms, playground, picnic area and portions of the perimeter walkway.

For additional project information, visit the project page at: http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/City-Services/Engineering-Services/Public-Projects-and-Programs/City-Buildings-and-Facilities-Projects/Meadowdale-Playfields-Renovation.htm.