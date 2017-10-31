Meadowdale Playfields renovation project continues to progress

1 of 3

The City of Lynnwood provided the following update this week on the Meadowdale Playfields project:

Construction crews continue to make progress on the improvements to Meadowdale Playfields. Multipurpose Field 1 made final grade this week and is scheduled for the E-layer installation through Nov. 3. Multipurpose Field 2 is not far behind with work progressing on the concrete flatwork and fencing during the first couple weeks of November. The turf crew is scheduled to start installation on these fields in mid-November with completion in mid-December.

Softball Fields 3, 4 and 5 are on schedule with fencing and concrete flatwork progressing into November. Crews will also work to complete under-drainage on Field 3 and complete top stone by mid-December.

Fencing, landscaping and irrigation continue to progress as the turf is completed on each field.

Although the construction zone will be closed to the public several areas of the park will remain open during construction including the northeast portion of the park and several features including restrooms, playground, picnic area and portions of the perimeter walkway.

For additional project information, visit the project page at: http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/City-Services/Engineering-Services/Public-Projects-and-Programs/City-Buildings-and-Facilities-Projects/Meadowdale-Playfields-Renovation.htm.

The playfields are expected to reopen in early 2018.