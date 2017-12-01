Meadowdale wrestlers to compete in Edmonds Invitational Dec. 2

Edmonds-Woodway High School will host the 47th Annual Edmonds Invitational Wrestling Tournament this Saturday, Dec. 2.

The tournament will feature 28 schools from across Washington and is one of the premier events in the state. Fans will get a chance to see the top teams from the 2017 Mat Classic including state champion Bonney Lake and all five top-placing 3A teams from 2017.

Wrestlers from both Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools are among those competing.

There are state placers from 2017 in every weight class including 6 defending state champions. Eighty-five wrestlers at the tournament participated in the 2017 Mat Classic.

Wrestling starts at 9 a.m. The tournament is the oldest high school wrestling tournament in Washington.

Edmonds-Woodway High School is located at 7600 212th St. S.W.