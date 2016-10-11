In memoriam: Douglas Ivar Kerley

The Snohomish County Republican Party (SCRP) announces the passing of Doug Kerley, a resident of Lynnwood, a valued friend, patriot and long-standing Precinct Committee Officer. He passed away after a car accident on July 17, 2016.

The SCRP Chair, Billye Brooks-Sebastiani recalls, “Doug faithfully attended meetings, wrote letters to the editor, crossed the state with candidate signs and stood boldly for this nation and its military.“ Representative Elizabeth Scott describes Doug as a “helpful and supportive friend and campaign volunteer.”

A long-time Associate Member of both the Evergreen Republican Women’s Club and the Snohomish County Republican Women’s Club, Doug was always engaged and informed on local and national issues. A strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment, he was quoted as saying: “Every time you give up your freedom over safety, you end up with neither.”

He was also actively engaged in speaking out against some aspects of the redistricting that took place in Washington in 2012.

Douglas Ivar Kerley was born on March 15, 1949. Raised in Ballard, he graduated from Ballard High School in 1967, served in the U.S. Army infantry during the Vietnam era, and worked abroad for military contractors in the late 70’s. His military experience was followed by a job with the University of Washington Campus Police and several years with the US Postal Service.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Laures; son, Paul; and daughter, Elaine. Douglas and his son, Paul, regularly donated blood, exceeding 70 gallons. Paul remembers going with both his parents to the blood bank before he was old enough to understand the importance of doing so.

Doug will be honored at the October meeting of the Evergreen Republican Women’s Club on Oct. 20. For more information about that meeting, click here.