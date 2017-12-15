Midnight Friday deadline to sign up for health insurance through state benefits exchange

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange on Thursday reminded customers who have not yet signed up for 2018 coverage that 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 is the deadline to select health and dental plans that begin on Jan 1, 2018. After Dec. 15, individuals have until Jan. 15, 2018 to secure annual coverage that would start on Feb. 1, 2018.

Washingtonians seeking coverage for 2018 include 40,000 new customers who did not have coverage in the marketplace last year. The total number of new applicants represents a 47 percent increase over last year.

“It is crucial that customers who want their coverage to start on Jan. 1 take immediate action and get their application in by midnight Friday,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. “There is plenty of help available to assist with the application process. Any customer needing assistance may use the increased resources available online, in person, and over the phone.”

To accommodate increased demand leading up to the Dec. 15 deadline, extended operating hours are being offered by both wahealthplanfinder.org and the toll-free Customer Support Center (1-855-923-4633). The Customer Support Center will also be providing assistance over the phone through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Washington Healthplanfinder's network of trained navigators and brokers are offering additional support to those needing in-person assistance. Customers can connect with a navigator or broker in their area by clicking the "Customer Support" link on wahealthplanfinder.org or by visiting one of the 12 enrollment centers and broker affiliate sites based throughout the state.



Individuals who are not signed up for coverage by 11:59 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 15 have until the close of open enrollment on Jan. 15 to select a 2018 health and dental plan. Any coverage selected from Dec. 16 through Jan. 15 will start on Feb. 1.

Enrollment is offered year-round to individuals and families through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid). Customers enrolled in Apple Health will receive a notice 60 days before the month they enrolled in or renewed their coverage last year.