Minor injuries after rollover crash on 196th Street Southwest

Only minor injuries were sustained in a rollover crash in the 2700 block of 196th Street Southwest on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 4:44 p.m., according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty. A full-size pickup truck was driving eastbound along 196th Street Southwest when a smaller Honda pulled out into its path.

“The truck sort of drove over the bumper of the car, which caused it to raise up enough and eventually rollover,” Doty said.

Extrication was required, but only minor injuries were sustained. The drivers were checked and cleared at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of 196th Street Southwest was blocked in the area until the crash was cleared a little over an hour later.