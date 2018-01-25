Misdemeanor charges pending after minor crash, assault on 44th Avenue West

A minor vehicle collision turned into an assault on Thursday afternoon in the 20600 block of 44th Avenue West.

Misdemeanor charges are pending against one of the drivers.

The incident began when two vehicles collided in the 20900 block of 44th Avenue West. The collision is described as “minor” by Lynnwood Police Dep. Chief Jim Nelson, who said there may have been some reckless driving leading to “road rage” before the crash.

After the crash, one driver exited his vehicle and assaulted the driver of the other vehicle, who was still in his car at the time.

“The driver in the vehicle produced a handgun and pointed it at the suspect who was assaulting him,” Nelson said.

The driver then put the gun away and the two men, in their mid-30s to 40s, engaged in a fist fight outside their vehicles until police arrived. Minor injuries were involved, according to Nelson.

“Officers are still writing the report up, which will be eventually sent for review on misdemeanor charges,” Nelson said. “The gun appears to have been used in self-defense to stop the initial assault by one driver against another.”

One of the drivers was taken into custody but later released pending misdemeanor charges.