Modified Community Transit schedule Monday for MLK day

Community Transit will run local buses within Snohomish County on regular schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. Commuter service to and from downtown Seattle and the University District, however, will be reduced that day.

Downtown Seattle service will be limited to Routes 402, 413 and 421. University District service will be limited to Route 855.

Sound Transit Route 512 will be on regular weekday schedule.

Customer Information Services and the RideStore will be closed on Jan. 16.

Visit Community Transit’s website for bus schedules and other information: www.communitytransit.org.