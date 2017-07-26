Motorcycle emphasis patrol scheduled this weekend

The State of Washington is experiencing an increase in the rate of motorcycle-involved fatality and serious-injury collisions this calendar year.

In an attempt to address this trend, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers in Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island Counties will be conducting a three-day activity emphasis on motorcycle violations during the last weekend of July.

From Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30, WSP will have extra troopers on the roadway, as well as an aviation unit, looking for unsafe, speeding, aggressive and impaired motorcyclists.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcycle fatalities throughout the nation have increased by 8.3 percent and are at their highest rate since 2012. During the first seven months of 2017, WSP Troopers in Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island Counties have investigated 31 serious-injury or fatal collisions involving motorcycles. Target Zero aims to reduce serious-injury and fatality collisions to zero by 2030.

WSP reminds motorcyclist that they are required to:

Wear a Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmet with no projections, such as spikes, mohawks and Go-Pro cameras.

The license plate must be attached conspicuously at the rear of the motorcycle and mounted horizontally.

Lights must be activated and operating when in motion.

Lane-splitting and driving on the shoulder is illegal.

The Washington State Patrol would like to remind drivers and riders alike to be aware of your surroundings and be safe.