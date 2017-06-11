Mountlake Terrace police ask for public’s help in locating man with Alzheimer’s

Mountlake Terrace police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who walked away from a care facility Sunday afternoon.

Matthew Ballard is 5’10” and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blond/gray hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt in the area of 230th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace at approximately 4 to 4:30 p.m., said Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Doug Hansen.

If you have information about Ballard’s whereabouts, contact the SNOCOM non-emergency number at 425-775-3000.