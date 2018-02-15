National Weather Service: Frigid winds, lowland snow likely this weekend

Western Washington residents should prepare for frigid wind and a chance of snow over the weekend, according to a Thursday report from the National Weather Service.

Winds on Friday and Saturday could be strong enough to knock down trees and power lines, causing power outages. Temperatures are expected to be the coldest of the season on Monday night.

There is even a possibility of lowland snow on Sunday.

“It’s hard to say how much snow will run here,” Mike McFarland, a meteorologist in Seattle, told our online news partner The Seattle Times. “If you have to be somewhere during the day Sunday … they (roads) will be pretty slippery.”

Wind speeds beginning late Friday could threaten power lines and trees, as well as pose challenges for drivers in the mountains with blowing snow, the service says.

All of this following what was one of the warmest Januaries on record, McFarland told the Times.

