Neapolitan pizza perfection at MidiCi — and this weekend, for a good cause

MidiCi: The Neapolitan Pizza Company fired up a pair of gold ovens, shaped like chocolate kisses, at its first location in Washington state: 3000 184th St. S.W., Ste 948, (Alderwood Mall) in Lynnwood.

This weekend is special: MidiCi will donate the proceeds from all sales from Friday through Monday, to the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. Come and enjoy a free 12-inch Margherita pizzas offered each day, from 11 a.m. to close. Trust me, you’ll want to order more.

Taste chef-inspired salads, fresh artisan burrata dishes, appetizers and desserts, all served up in a family-friendly, “fast-fine” environment. Purchases this weekend will support a great community asset.

Memorable meals with friends –– the mission of the folks at MidiCi Pizza is to make this so.

Put away your smart phone, and go off the grid while you dine at MidiCi with friends and family. Want to take a selfie? MidiCi offers the use of a Polaroid camera, and provides an artful display of twine and clothespins to display photos. Long community-style tables invite one to share space and make new friends. On the wall, signage with handprints and instructions encourage this concept too.

“Hospitality,” says Aaron Cranow. “Feel like you have walked into your friend’s home, when you enter our doors.” Aaron has been a part of MidiCi team since its inception. He and other trainers are on hand at every new MidiCi location to ensure staff is properly trained to create the pizza, and the vibe, envisioned by MidiCi.

The franchise operator, Soyam Vahora, stopped by our table to welcome us. Soyam’s story is a wonderful example of persistence in pursuit of his goals. “I had no English and only $5 in my pocket when I arrived.” He came to the United States from India in 2000. He and his wife began their careers in the food industry at McDonald’s, here in Seattle. Fast forward to 2017 and he is glowing with pride at his pizza establishment. “I fell in love with the MidiCi concept,” he said.

Soyam says he tried out several other brands of pizza before he decided to pursue a franchise with MidiCi. The commitment to incorporating high-quality, non-GMO fresh and all natural, healthy ingredients made him want to join the company.

I asked Soyam: “What is your favorite pizza?” The Margherita, of course… and I understood why with my first bite. Feather light, thin, soft and chewy, topped with tangy tomato, melted fresh mozzarella and whole leaves of basil.

A second pizza arrived with the addition of spicier ingredients, and we enjoyed this as well, but “why mess with perfection?” we said as we reached for another slice of the original.

The House Meat Board arrived, loaded with cured meats — black truffle salami, prosciutto di San Daniele, a spicy Italian salami, Neapolitan salami, rosemary ham shaped as rose blossoms. They were served with olives, two kinds of mustard and wood-fire toasted ciabatta bread (made in-house of course) and drizzled with aged balsamic reduction.

A classic Caesar salad featured whole hearts of romaine lettuce, thin slices of parmigiano-reggiano cheese and toasted ciabatta bread croutons. The Caesar dressing — featuring a light application of ingredients, just a hint of anchovies, lemon and olive oil — dressed the crisp greens and a drizzle of aged balsamic adorned the edges of the bowl.

The dessert menu listed Italian gelato and sorbetto, and the Drowning Gelato, aka Affogato. While these choices tempted, their signature calzone won our vote. Napoleon dough was folded over Nutella and fresh blackberries, raspberries, blueberries and strawberries, topped with a balsamic reduction and shaved coconut. No contest.

Even Espresso at MidiCi is perfection — I counted multiple layers of crema in my dainty cup of dark liquor. An Italian machine, Athena brand, and an expert barista created the perfect end to my meal.

Aaron Cranow served me pizza, and also served as my guide through the process that makes MidiCi pizza so delicious.

Patrons observe every step of the creation; Stretchers place perfect portions of dough onto wooden paddles. Next the dough is swirled with a ladle full of sauce, decorated with slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, basil leaf and any additional toppings desired. “Quality control,” says Aaron as he tweaks the edge of the dough on a pizza waiting for a trip into one of the ovens.

Gorgeous, golden tile-covered ovens, which they say are the heart of the production area, are hand built by a third-generation family company in Naples. They both burn, at the dome, at about 1000º Fahrenheit, the temperature needed to bake Neapolitan pizza to perfection in just 90 seconds.

By definition, a Neapolitan pizza is THE original pizza. Since 1998, its ingredients and method of preparation are protected by the Italian legislation. Rigorous gastronomic rules are exacted on those who serve authentic Neapolitan Pizza. The chewy and crisp dough, topped with all-natural ingredients, all baked to perfection in 90 seconds. Midici pizza dough is made with only four fine ingredients – non-GMO double zero flour imported from Naples, pure water, sea salt and live yeast.

Italians invented Neapolitan pizza over 300 years ago, it’s an institution. The pizza created by a local pizzaiolo (that’s Italian for pizza maker) was made with tomato, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and a touch of basil, to represent the three colors of the new born Italian flag. When presented to the new Queen, her delight was so great that the pizza forever bears her name — Margherita.

Other items of note: For vegans and gluten-free folks, they offer plenty of options. Coming soon — a full bar.

Website: www.mymidici.com/locations/washington/lynnwood/alderwood/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MidiCiLynnwood/

Hours of operation 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

— By Kathy Passage