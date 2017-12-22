Nearby: Thousands gather to see Stanley Cup during Mountlake Terrace visit

1 of 5

An estimated crowd of more than 2,700 excited fans got their chance to touch hockey history on Thursday as the Stanley Cup made an appearance at OlympicView Arena in Mountlake Terrace.

The Cup arrived about 30 minutes late following a long tour of stops throughout the Seattle area, but that didn’t deter the throng of fans that began lining up three hours beforehand in order to get close to the 125-year-old trophy.

Fans of all ages – many of the youth in the jerseys of the teams they play on and many of the adults donning the sweaters of their favorite pro teams – waited patiently for their chance to touch the trophy and to get a photo of themselves with it.

This wasn’t the first time that the Stanley Cup had been at the ice arena on 76th Avenue West in northwest Mountlake Terrace, but it certainly drew a bigger crowd than when it had been there previously.

“The last time the Cup was here was in 2000,” said OlympicView Arena pro shop manager Kevin Urbansky. “But we didn’t have social media back then.”

The Cup’s tour of Seattle, Renton and Mountlake Terrace had been announced just two days prior, but word got out quickly as the iconic trophy was greeted with large crowds at all of its stops.

Following its appearance in Mountlake Terrace, the Cup was packed up and taken back to Toronto and the Hockey Hall of Fame where it spends most of its days.

The Stanley Cup was in the area to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Seattle Metropolitans winning the prize in 1917. The amateur team was the first American squad to ever win the Cup.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski