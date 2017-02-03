New art exhibit now on display at Lynnwood City Hall

The City of Lynnwood presents a new art exhibit by local artists through March 14 at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. The exhibit features the work of Dan Neish and Vincent Keele.

Neish is an art instructor at Edmonds Community College and uses wall paper, color, images and patterns to tell personal stories. Keele is a self-taught artist who combines styles from old and modern masters to create compositions that intrigue and confound.

Find out more about the artists at www.danneish.com and www.vincentkeele.com.