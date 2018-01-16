New art exhibit now on display at Lynnwood Convention Center through June

The latest Lynnwood Convention Center art exhibit, “Northwest Vision”, is now on display from January through June of 2018.

The Lynnwood Convention Center partnered with Acorn Studios to procure established local artists for the current bi-annual exhibit. Featured Artists for this exhibit are: Bonnie Bucknam, Claire Cundiff, Alfred Currier, Trish Harding, Jeanne Keckler, Niki Keenan, Jason Otto and Ken Taylor.

The collection can be viewed during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or during event hours on weekends and evenings. To learn more about our featured artists, please visit the art exhibit page of Lynnwood Convention Center’s website.

The public is invited to meet the artists at the Artists’ Reception on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.