New Meadowdale picnic shelter, parking lot expansion celebrated at ribbon cutting

Mayor Nicola Smith, city councilmembers, parks board officials, city officials and neighborhood residents gathered at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park on Wednesday to celebrate the park’s new picnic shelter and parking lot expansion.

The shelter was highly requested by neighbors, according to city officials. The parking lot expansion was also much needed. The new parking lot has an additional 18 spaces for the park, including a van-accessible space.

The entire design of the updates to the park were created with accessibility in mind, said Eric Peterson, Lynnwood parks superintendent. There are three ADA-accessible tables under the shelter and even an accessible barbecue pit.

The blue roof of the shelter matches the colors of Meadowdale High School right next door to the park.

Also on-hand during the ribbon cutting was 4-year-old Braelyn Maves, who will host her fifth birthday party at the picnic shelter later this month. Her birthday will be the first celebrated at the shelter.

Maves said she is excited to have her birthday there because she likes to play on the playground equipment at Meadowdale Neighborhood Park, like the zip-line and the slides. Her parents said they were happy to have it there now that they know there is ample parking and a shelter if it happens to rain that day.

Councilmember Ruth Ross also thanked the city’s volunteers during the ceremony.

“These folks are the ones who really make things happen,” she said.