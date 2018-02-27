New report: Seattle area hottest housing market in country for 2017

Seattle finished 2017 as the hottest housing market in the country for the entire year, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Tuesday, Feb. 27. And even cheaper towns in Washington, from Wenatchee to Bellingham to Spokane, aren’t far behind on the list of regions with the fastest-rising home prices.

Single-family home prices for the metro area that spans from Tacoma to Everett grew 12.7 percent in December from a year prior, according to the monthly Case-Shiller home price index, released Tuesday.

It was the 16th month in a row that Seattle led the nation in home price increases, The Times said. That extends a local record, and is the longest streak in the nation since the dot-com bubble in San Francisco around the turn of the century. You can read more in The Times story here.