New sports sales and events coordinator for Snohomish County Sports Commission

Haley Lannom has joined the Lynnwood-based Snohomish County Tourism Bureau as sports sales and events coordinator for Snohomish County Sports Commission. She will support the bureau’s sports marketing efforts by assisting sports event planners in promoting, planning and conducting sporting events in Snohomish County.

The sports marketing department of the Snohomish County Tourism Bureau is branded as the Snohomish County Sports Commission, responsible for increasing Snohomish County’s prominence as sporting events destination. Lannom reports to Sports Development Manager Tammy Dunn, CSEE.

Lannom graduated from Western Washington University in 2015 where she majored in business management with a communication concentration.