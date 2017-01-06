New year brings closures to Alderwood Mall

Change is coming to Alderwood Mall this year.

Sears announced this week that it will close its Alderwood Mall store by March. A clearance sale starts Friday, Jan. 6. In addition, the chain’s century-old Craftsman brand has been sold to the Stanley tool company.

The Gap store is also closing soon. Sales have already started at that store as well.

The Limited store is already closed, which was effective after Christmas.

Declining sales is the main reason given for store closures. Increasing online shopping rates is likely connected.

–Story and photos by David Carlos