Nicola Smith kicks off campaign for re-election as Lynnwood mayor

Nicola Smith kicked off her campaign to retain her position as Lynnwood mayor on Tuesday at Acura of Lynnwood on Highway 99.

Smith was elected to the position for the first time four years ago, when she defeated former mayor Don Gough with about 61 percent of the vote.

Since then, her supporters say she has made dramatic improvements.

“Four years ago, the challenges Nicola confronted were numerous and daunting, but this leader is not easily intimidated,” said Jean Hales in introducing the candidate. Hales is the director of small business programs for the Economic Alliance Snohomish County.

Hales said when Smith first took office, city staff members were demoralized and afraid to “express their opinion, be creative and assume responsibility.” All of that has changed, she said, and it shows as new businesses crop up and parks are enhanced.

“Four years ago, Lynnwood’s leadership was regarded with apprehension at best and certainly not with respect,” Hales said. “The city that should have been a shining star was sinking… How fortunate we are that Nicola and her husband are committing to four more years.”

Smith took the podium and listed several initiatives she spearheaded in the past four years: a new dog park that opened earlier this year, 540 trees that were planted last year, implementing budgeting for outcomes, bringing equity and inclusion practices to the city and serving veterans, among several others.

“I am seeking a second term to be your mayor so we can ‘maintain the momentum,'” Smith said. “So that Lynnwood continues to have success and be a great place to work, to live, to play, to do business and be healthy.”

Smith said recognizing the city’s staff as its most valuable resource contributed to the city’s growth and development in the past four years.

Retired Lynnwood Police Sgt. T.J. Brooks also spoke in support of Smith.

Smith has one challenger on the ballot, George Hurst, who is currently a Lynnwood city councilmember. Hurst is halfway through his four-year term, which is set to end in December 2019.