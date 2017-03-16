No changes for 2017-18 school year start times, discussions to continue

No changes are expected for the 2017-18 school year, but the discussions about changing start times are not over, according to a letter sent to families on Thursday from the Edmonds School Board. The letter is signed jointly by the Edmonds School Board and Superintendent Kristine McDuffy.

The full letter sent to families Thursday is below:

Dear Edmonds School District Families –

As many of you are aware, a report was presented to us during our March 14 meeting regarding the work of our School Start Times Task Force. We have a deep appreciation for the commitment this all-volunteer group made over the last seven months to research, discuss and make a recommendation to us. More than 150 people attended the Board meeting to share their concerns about a proposal to move all school start times forward by 25 minutes. It was the first time for our Board to listen and discuss the work of the task Force and its recommendation. We cannot thank enough those individuals who took the time to share their views in person or through letters. It was extremely valuable feedback.

This is a very complex issue with no easy solution. There will be no change for the 2017-18 school year. As a Board, we will continue to discuss and explore options moving forward, including expanding public engagement into the process.

Furthermore, we want to re-emphasize that this discussion is about determining what is best for students at all grade levels. We want positive impacts on student learning as a result of any potential changes to our school days. We look forward to our continued discussion with our families, students, staff and community members around this important topic.

Edmonds School District Board of Directors

Superintendent Dr. Kristine McDuffy