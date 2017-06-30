No injuries, five displaced after early morning fire in unincorporated Lynnwood

An early-morning fire on Friday caused $80,000 damage to a home north of Lynnwood and left five residents displaced.

No one was injured in the fire, located in the 14300 block of Jefferson Way in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Neighbors called 911 at 1:37 a.m. Friday, when the back of the house was already engulfed in flames, according to Leslie Hynes, public information officer for Snohomish County Fire District 1.

“A neighbor pounded on the doors and windows to wake three men sleeping inside the burning house,” Hynes said. “Without his efforts, we likely would have had a tragic outcome since the house was not equipped with smoke alarms.”

Two cats and one dog also safely escaped the fire.

Firefighters from Fire District 1, Lynnwood and Everett responded and had the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

An investigator from the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the most likely cause was a cigarette or other smoking material discarded in a flower pot. The fire started on the back deck, then spread to the attic and roof. The kitchen and dining room were heavily damaged when the fire broke out the glass in doors and windows.

The damage left the house uninhabitable and displaced five renters – the two men at the house when the fire broke out, as well as a woman and two children, who were out of town Friday morning.

The other man who escaped the burning house was a visiting relative. The renters did not have insurance. Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance.

Fire District 1 offers these safety tips to prevent a smoking-related fire: