No injuries in fire at boarded-up Lynnwood house Friday night

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in a boarded-up, single-story house in the 15900 block of Manor Way in Lynnwood Friday night.

According to South Snohomish Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, the blaze was reported around 9:05 p.m. Friday. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The house appeared to be abandoned, and transients had been seen on the property, Hynes said. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and there were no injuries.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.