Northbound I-5 down to two lanes through Seattle May 19-20

“Revive I-5” work is back in Seattle this weekend, says the Washington State Department of Transportation, which also warns drivers to plan for delays on major highways and city streets regionwide Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20. The work will reduce northbound Interstate 5 to two lanes between the West Seattle Bridge and the University District – that’s more than seven miles.

In addition to northbound I-5, people using I-405, I-90 and state routes 99, 509 and 599 will see heavier traffic as travelers avoid the region’s main interstate, WSDOT says. The express lanes will be northbound only all weekend, creating backups on southbound I-5 in south Snohomish and north King counties as well.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace concrete and the left half of 10 expansion joints. WSDOT maintenance crews will also repair aging concrete on the Lake Washington Ship Canal Bridge to keep it in a state of good repair until the bridge can be fully repaved in a few years. All the work is weather-dependent.

Closure details

8 p.m. Friday, May 18, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 21: Contractor crews will reduce northbound I-5 to two lanes between Michigan Street and State Route 520. Ramp closures include:

Dearborn Street on-ramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Seneca Street

University Street on-ramp

Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 mainline (Mercer on-ramp to the express lanes will remain open)

3 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 19 and 3 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 20: Northbound I-5 will remain two lanes between SR 520 and Northeast 45th Street for Ship Canal bridge maintenance:

Between noon Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, northbound I-5 will be three lanes so new concrete can cure in the left lane.

Drivers need to plan ahead

Starting at the West Seattle Bridge, northbound I-5 will be two lanes. The right lane will split off for the collector/distributor and the exits to James and Madison streets. The left lane will go to the express lanes.

People going to downtown Seattle exits need to use the right lane; the first express lanes exit is north of Lake Union in the University District. People with destinations north of Lake Union should use the left lane and express lanes.

To limit congestion on northbound I-5, drivers should:

Use alternate routes like I-405, SR 99, SR 509 and S99

Use light rail

Carpool

Avoid discretionary trips

Know before you go

Before heading out the door, travelers should get real-time traffic information about #ReviveI5 on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app and by tracking the WSDOT Traffic Twitter feed.