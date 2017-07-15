Northern Lights may be visible Sunday night in Puget Sound area

The Space Weather Prediction Center said Friday that the Northern Lights may be visible farther south than usual on the night of Sunday, July 16.

The Aurora Borealis has increased visibility after solar activity. A solar storm on Friday could possibly trigger an aurora visible in much of Washington on Sunday night.

Weather forecasts are also predicting mostly clear skies that night.

For best aurora viewing, it is recommended that sky watchers head to areas far away from city lights.

To view the full announcement from the Space Weather Prediction Center, click here.