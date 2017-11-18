Northwest Girlchoir seeks new singers this January

For girls who love to sing, Northwest Girlchoir has openings for new singers in grades 1-12 to join in the fun in the new year. Learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.

During the span of four decades, Northwest Girlchoir has empowered and inspired thousands of girls and young women in our region to lift their voices in chorus with others. Choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound Region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Grades 1-2: Online registration is now open for girls entering grades 1-2 to join Prep Choir until Friday, Jan. 19. Members learn music as they prepare for mainstage concerts. Sign up at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/prepchoir

Grades 3-12: Fill out the Audition Request form online by Wednesday, Dec. 20 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s five progressive choir levels. Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/choirprograms

Scholarships: Financial aid is available for every choir level and we encourage families to apply.

Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.