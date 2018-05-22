Northwest Neighbors Network to hold Coffee with Neighbors meetup Thursday

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN), a nonprofit organization formed to help seniors age in place in south Snohomish and north King counties, is hosting its monthly “Coffee with Neighbors” meetup this Saturday, May 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave W. in Mountlake Terrace.

NNN, following the well-established “Virtual Village” model, plans to help community members continue living as long as possible in the comfort and security of their own homes or apartments with support from neighborhood volunteers of all ages and pre-screened professionals. Stop by to find out about signing on as a member or volunteer (or both).

For more information, see NNN’s website at http://northwestneighborsnetwork.org or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.