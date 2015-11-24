Now that Lynnwood has a roundabout: Safe driving tips

Lynnwood’s first roundabout is located at 204th Street Southwest and 68th Avenue West near Edmonds Community College. While roundabouts are designed to make intersections safer and more efficient for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, the City of Lynnwood notes there are a few key things to remember: Yield to drivers, do not stop in the roundabout and watch for pedestrians.
Here are some tips, via the Washington State Department of Transportation:
- As you approach a roundabout, you will see a yellow “roundabout ahead” sign with an advisory speed limit for the roundabout.
- Slow down as you approach the roundabout, and watch for pedestrians in the crosswalk.
- Continue toward the roundabout and look to your left as you near the yield sign and dashed yield line at the entrance to the roundabout. Yield to traffic already in the roundabout
- Once you see a gap in traffic, enter the circle and proceed to your exit. If there is no traffic in the roundabout, you may enter without yielding.
- Look for pedestrians and use your turn signal before you exit, and make sure to stay in your lane as you navigate the roundabout.Check out this video from WSDOT called How Do I Drive a Roundabout?
After driving this roundabout countless times since its opening, I must say that the biggest obstacle for me is the “art” work in the middle of it. It doesn’t allow you to see across, which creates a bigger hazard. While I can appreciate art, I’m not sure if this particular piece is placed in the correct location to be “enjoyed.”
That art is done intentionally to keep you from looking across. You are supposed to be looking to the left.