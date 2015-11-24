Now that Lynnwood has a roundabout: Safe driving tips

Lynnwood’s first roundabout is located at 204th Street Southwest and 68th Avenue West near Edmonds Community College. While roundabouts are designed to make intersections safer and more efficient for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, the City of Lynnwood notes there are a few key things to remember: Yield to drivers, do not stop in the roundabout and watch for pedestrians.

Here are some tips, via the Washington State Department of Transportation: