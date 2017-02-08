NW Mind Body Spirit Connection at Lynnwood Convention Center Feb. 11

A NW Mind Body Spirit Connection event will be held on Feb. 11th at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The event will be fun and interactive where participants can learn about and meet local experts in traditional and alternative approaches to health and well-being. There will be thought-provoking speakers, lively demonstrations, and knowledgeable exhibitors throughout the event. Admission is free.

The Connection brings together natural health enthusiasts, yogis, organic food lovers, healers, fitness experts, alternative medicine doctors, holistic health advocates and spiritual growth leaders for a fun and informative learning experience.

Speakers include: Rob Spears host of Conscious Talk Radio; Heidi Day of Healing Points Northwest in Edmonds, Katie Evans of Living Lite Hypnosis in Lynnwood, Vila Loukas of House of Healing in Lynnwood, and KKNW’s radio show host “Lift Your Spirits with Dena Marie.”

A full list of speakers and exhibitors is available online at www.NWMindBodySpirit.com.

“The event is a great opportunity to learn something new in a fun environment,” said the show’s director, Gayle Picken, “many of the exhibitors will be offering product samples, readings and mini-sessions.”

The NW Mind Body Spirit Connection runs Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, Washington 98036. The event is open to the public and admission is free. More info: http://www.NWMindBodySpirit. com