Off-leash dog park grand opening in Lynnwood on Feb. 11

Community members on two and four legs are invited to join the City of Lynnwood in the grand opening of its new off-leash dog park on Feb. 11.

The park is located in Lynndale Park, between the skate park and the Perrinville shopping center.

Parking for the grand opening celebration is available at the skate park and nearby upper lot — enter at 7326 Olympic View Drive. The off-leash area parking lot will be restricted during the grand opening event.

The new park will include the following facilities: