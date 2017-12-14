One arrested, one at large in Thursday towing business robbery

Lynnwood police are investigating a robbery reported at a towing business in Lynnwood on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:19 p.m. Employees at the business in the 20600 block of 48th Avenue West said that two men entered the business and began asking questions.

“One of them suddenly pulled out a handgun and demanded the cash box,” said Dep. Chief Jim Nelson. “The suspects grabbed the box and fled to a white four-door vehicle, possibly an Oldsmobile.”

The vehicle is described as an older model with a large paint discoloration or a different paint color patch on the trunk.

The suspects drove away and were spotted by a responding Lynnwood officer minutes later in the 21600 block of Highway 99.

“The officer stopped the vehicle and a passenger jumped out and ran,” Nelson said. “The vehicle sped away with at least two males inside. The officer chased down the suspect on foot and took him into custody.”

The apprehended suspect was identified by store employees as one of the robbery suspects. He was arrested.

“The firearm has not been recovered, and there is no video available at this time,” Nelson said. “The officer, who chased the suspect down, was evaluated and released at a local hospital for a leg injury. No one else was injured during this incident.”

Due to the location of the stop and foot pursuit and the nature of the crime, schools in the area were briefly placed in lock-down. The lock-down was lifted before 3 p.m.

One outstanding suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Det. Jorgensen at 425-670-5632 or bjorgensen@Lynnwoodwa.gov. Please reference Lynnwood case no. 17-44194.